YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after purchasing an additional 922,557 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,001,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,133,000 after purchasing an additional 786,127 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $204.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average is $192.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

