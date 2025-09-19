Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Moody National Bank Trust Division’s 5th Largest Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after purchasing an additional 660,028 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,640 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,051 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VEA stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

