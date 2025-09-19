Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys 131 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $244.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $245.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

