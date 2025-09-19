Clare Market Investments LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Clare Market Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.3% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.8%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $157.92 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $186.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.80 and a 200 day moving average of $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $256.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

