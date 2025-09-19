Security National Bank Has $876,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Security National Bank reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4%

PepsiCo stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

