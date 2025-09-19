Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $841,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 104,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of YUM stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.79.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $179,154.90. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,192 shares of company stock worth $5,346,507 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Melius began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

