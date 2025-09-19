Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Bought by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 680,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after acquiring an additional 158,104 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

