Sky Investment Group LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of KMB opened at $125.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

