Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.25, for a total value of $672,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,394,261.50. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,280. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $34,408,816. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $766.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $383.03 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $759.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $692.51.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 target price (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

