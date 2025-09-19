IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 142 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,829 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.20.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $341.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.26 and a 200 day moving average of $292.94. The company has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $342.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,527.47. This represents a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

