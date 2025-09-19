Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Position Lessened by Security National Bank

Security National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

