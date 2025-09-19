Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Price Target at $70.58

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.70.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Kroger by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,154,000 after purchasing an additional 178,580 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Kroger by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 85,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Down 1.5%
KR stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. Kroger has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
