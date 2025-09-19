HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,254 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

HF Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.2% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $296.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $843.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.06 and its 200 day moving average is $194.11. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Melius Research lifted their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

