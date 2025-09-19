Rockland Trust Co. Sells 4,239 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $221.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $222.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

