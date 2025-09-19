Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $36,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $67.46 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

