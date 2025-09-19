ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 6.4%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $927.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $938.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $757.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Arete Research raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

