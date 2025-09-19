Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 3,336 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Walmart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Walmart by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.03.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock worth $13,183,727 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $103.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

