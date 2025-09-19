Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5,141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 241,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 237,010 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,113,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 644,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,759,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $316,037.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,519.28. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.13.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.