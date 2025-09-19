NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

