Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 26,755 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.27.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.