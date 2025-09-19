Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $76,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of HON opened at $210.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

