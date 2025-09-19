Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $620,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,070 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,706,000 after buying an additional 2,040,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,329.01. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,661.35. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $113.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.