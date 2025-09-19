ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 26,838 RTX Corporation $RTX

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RTX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after purchasing an additional 154,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RTX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $158.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.33. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $161.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

