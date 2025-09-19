Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after acquiring an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after acquiring an additional 562,246 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Intel by 22.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,836 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

