Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,149 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,532,331,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.6%

Walmart stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $826.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,993,341.28. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock worth $13,183,727 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.