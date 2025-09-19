Global Financial Private Client LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $189.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $190.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

