Trust Point Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Trust Point Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,259,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Booking by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,500. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,442.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,576.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,229.10. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,985.57 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

