AHL Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. $T

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,346 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1%

AT&T stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $208.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

