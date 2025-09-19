IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $45.39 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $45,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AMD opened at $157.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.75. The company has a market capitalization of $256.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.