Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.9%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.49. The company has a market capitalization of $368.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

