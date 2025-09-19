Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Holdings Reduced by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $259.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

