Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 1,117,570 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2,952.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,570 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 17.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $100,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,849 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $260,649,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $174,329,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.