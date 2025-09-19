Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

