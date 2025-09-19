Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $10,428,000. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $239.59 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $235.83 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $313.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

