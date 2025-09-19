Worth Asset Management LLC Buys 7,320 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

