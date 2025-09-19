Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,969,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 912.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $3,761,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.63. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

