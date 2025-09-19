Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.03 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,450,000 after buying an additional 120,706 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 52.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $210.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

