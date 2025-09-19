Security National Bank Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Security National Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.1% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the second quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. This trade represents a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This trade represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:COST opened at $952.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $958.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $972.82. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $867.16 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

