Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 36,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 175,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.22.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.