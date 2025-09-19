YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 29.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 46.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 14.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 25.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,575.04. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $122.79.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

