Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of CB stock opened at $274.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.08. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
