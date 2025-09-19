Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,226 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

