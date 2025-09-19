Perkins Coie Trust Co Invests $148,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.