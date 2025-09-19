Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.8174.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $181.62 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day moving average is $185.97. The company has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,995,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,478,000 after acquiring an additional 279,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after acquiring an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,862,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

