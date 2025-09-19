Clare Market Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $574.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $572.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.87. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $600.99.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.