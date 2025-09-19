Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after buying an additional 453,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after acquiring an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,770,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $181.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.