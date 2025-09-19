iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR Shares Acquired by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $51.28 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

