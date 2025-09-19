S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,665,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 2,135,599 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after buying an additional 670,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after acquiring an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $238,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.38.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $508.39 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $543.36 and its 200-day moving average is $515.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.