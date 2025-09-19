15,412,728 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Purchased by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,412,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,245,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 0.35% of Intel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after buying an additional 8,291,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after buying an additional 562,246 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,606,000 after buying an additional 6,829,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after buying an additional 1,086,836 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. New Street Research upped their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

