HF Advisory Group LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

HF Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $338.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.23 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

